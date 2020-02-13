Love is a word that is used a lot in today’s world, but its definition is not easy to determine. For many, love is a feeling that comes and goes and goes away. This is certainly an aspect of love, but the heart of love does not come according to the gospel.

In his letter to the Corinthians, St. Paul explains the different properties of “true love”. The passage is often recited at weddings, so many are familiar with it.

But do we take Saint Paul’s words to heart and live them out?

Here are the words from St. Paul that we should meditate on daily, especially when we are married or in a relationship. The love that St. Paul describes is really a love that he wears and will stand the test of time. It is not a temporary emotion, but one Act of will,

If you want to experience “true love”, love each other as St. Paul describes it.

Love is patient and kind; Love is not jealous or boastful; it is not arrogant or rude. Love is not in its own way; it is not irritable or annoying; it is not happy about the wrong thing, but about the right thing. Love carries all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends. (1 Corinthians 13: 4-8)