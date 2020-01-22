Media report claims Saudi crown prince hacked Jeff Bezos' phone, Saudi rejects report

advertisement

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday that a media report that the Kingdom behind the phone hacking from Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos was “absurd.”

The billionaire’s phone was hacked in 2018 after he received a WhatsApp message sent from the personal account of Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, The Guardian reported Tuesday, citing sources.

The coded message of the number used by the crown prince would contain a malicious file that had invaded the phone that Bezos had used and extracted large amounts of data within hours, the report said.

“Recent media reports suggesting that the Kingdom is behind a hack from Mr. Jeff Bezos is sitting, its absurd. We are asking for an investigation into these claims so that we can find out all the facts, “said the US embassy of Saudi in a message on Twitter.

Amazon declined to comment.

The relationship between the President of the Amazon and the Saudi government had soured since the beginning of last year, after hinting at Saudi Arabia’s displeasure about reporting by the Washington Post Bezos about the murder of his columnist and Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Bezos security chief said at the time that Saudi had access to his phone and had received private information about text messages between him and a former television anchor, who, according to gossip newspaper National Enquirer, said Bezos was dating.

Saudi said it had nothing to do with the report.

