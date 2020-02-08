Getty Images

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Americans won’t hear much about stock market performance and the economy in one breath when Pete Buttigieg becomes president.

“When I am president, we will measure the performance of our economy not by the Dow Jones, but by 90% income growth,” said the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, in Manchester, New Hampshire. on Friday night when he debated the Democratic President’s fellow hope.

A Buttigieg presidency would be in sharp contrast to Donald Trumps. In Tuesday’s speech on the state of the Union, Trump welcomed the stock market

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has described the markets as the government’s economic report.

Buttigieg’s comment came during a discussion about the overall economy and how candidates define success. They discussed Tuesday ahead of New Hampshire’s first primary.

“A good economy is one in which children are lifted out of poverty,” he said.

The growth mentioned by Buttigieg was around 16% last year.

