Scott McTominay has his sights set on silver as the injured Manchester United midfielder approaches to return.

The ever-improving 23-year-old midfielder is one of the few shining lights in a challenging start to the season and has had a knee injury since Boxing Day.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expected McTominay to fail by early March. The Scottish international will recover even more during United’s warm weather training camp in Spain.

The midfielder started with Axel Tuanzebe away from the group to Marbella, but hopes to be able to attend the main session by the end of the week as he will be out of the race after a return.

“It went well,” said McTominay about the recovery process.

“Of course it is never nice to watch football games when you have played, want to be there and also want to help the team.

“It’s difficult, you know, but you have to find your way mentally more than sometimes physically. It’s obviously a challenge from my first real injury.

“You have to have all the right people around you, which was a huge benefit for my recovery, and of course I want to attend the sessions towards the end of the week. Scott McTominay hasn’t been there since the Boxing Day conflict with Newcastle (Martin Rickett / PA)

“We will only see where we go from there. So we’ll just do everything we can to make sure I’m back on the pitch as soon as possible. “

McTominay is full of praise for United’s medical staff after helping him recover. The support was particularly noticeable “when you feel a little bit in the dumps because you can’t play”.

However, the mental strength of the 23-year-old helped him get started early. The Scottish midfielder was able to concentrate on a strong and successful end of the season.

When asked how determined the squad is to get strong and possibly win two trophies, McTominay told the club media: “Yes, I just said that to some of the physios.

It’s difficult, you know, but you have to struggle mentally more than physically. It’s obviously a challenge from my first real injury

“It would be nice to be back here and make a huge push with the other guys to reach a final, win a few trophies and really set the bar for the next season, to set a bar that we don’t have step under it.

“All the boys are fully focused on it and hopefully we can do it.”

United will face their Derby debut in the fifth round of the FA Cup in the fifth round of the FA Cup and Club Brugge (32nd) in the Europa League (Martin Rickett / PA)

Signing on the Odion Ighalo deadline will be a welcome option for all competitions and the high profile takeover that impressed Bruno Fernandes in his short time in Old Trafford.

“He looked really, really good in the brief moments I saw him in training,” said McTominay of the latter.

“He looked like every type of player that the coach wanted. Hopefully he can reach us on the pitch and show us what he can do. I can’t wait to play with him. “