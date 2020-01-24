advertisement

NORMAN, Okla, (AP) – Ruffin McNeill steps down from Oklahoma as deputy head coach and external linebacker trainer to take care of his 85-year-old father in North Carolina.

The school made the announcement on Thursday.

Oklahoma’s coach Lincoln Riley hired McNeill in 2017. He coached defensive tackles this season and early in the 2018 season before being appointed co-defensive interim coordinator for the last eight games of 2018 for the past 17 years.

McNeill said resigning was one of the most difficult decisions he had to make. He said he would not retire and was planning to return to coaching someday.

