WACO, TX – The Mclennan County Sheriff Bureau has broken a large theft and burglary ring.

This massive bust was spread across several counties in Central Texas, including McLennan, Lampasas, Navarro and Bell County.

“We will not let go of these thieves and those thugs who steal property from our good citizens out there. We take it very personally and will do everything we can to get their property back and ensure that these people go to prison and serve the judiciary will, ”said Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

The pictures of the stolen items are spread out on a table in the McLennan County sheriff’s office.

“Many of the things they steal from these lower thieves are tools that people use to make a living every day. It’s their liveliness,” said McNamara.

At this hour there are still supposed to be teams on the streets that bring suspects together.

Most of the suspects arrested are charged with organized criminal activity, which is a crime.

So far, 9 arrest warrants have been reached with 6 or 7 other people who are expected to be charged in the next few days.

“This investigation is still ongoing. It will go on. We’ll let the heat turn on this idiot and we won’t let up. “

According to Sheriff Parnell Mcnamara, efforts by several different agencies started several weeks ago.

The sheriff’s office says that his deputies not only investigate the thieves, but also the people who buy the stolen goods.

For people who think they have bought goods that may be associated with this burglary ring, the sheriff says to speak while there is still time.

“If you contact us at this point and we want to contact us, we can work with you. But if we have to visit you first, we will bring charges against you and put you in jail, also because you are part of this burglary ring to the stolen Goods to buy, ”said McNamara.