Rory McIlroy started his eighth spell as number one in the world with some brilliant flashes in an opening 68 in the Genesis Invitational.

McIlroy only managed one birdie in the first lap on the Riviera, but also recorded two eagles within three holes around the curve to compensate for a slow start.

From the 10th, after two attempts to escape from a bunker on the green, McIlroy had to drill from seven feet for par on the mobile par 4 and save from sand on the 14th and 16th par.

A perfect ride on par 17 was followed by a fairway forest from 289 meters into the heart of the green, and McIlroy casually fetched the Eagle Putt from 35 feet away to turn into red figures.

McIlroy immediately dropped a shot on the 18th after missing the green with his approach, but quickly made up for the first par-5 with a second eagle of the day from close range before carding his only birdie on the fifth.

“(It was) good after the start,” said McIlroy Sky Sports. “I was one to seven, missed a few short early and then missed a lot of greens.

“I got it up and down on 13, 14, 15, so it was nice not to drop any shots there, and then the eagle started a bit for me at 17. I played my second nine much better than my first nine, so I feel good. “

McIlroy, who finished third in his only previous appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2020, added: “I’ve worked on a few things in the past few weeks since Torrey Pines. I saw some things there that I tried to get away from.

“I weakened my left grip a bit, just to neutralize the ball flight a little. I feel like I can let go of the club head and the ball won’t go left. “

American Matt Kuchar set the early clubhouse goal below par thanks to a bogey-free 64 to seven, with Russell Henley and Kyoung-Hoon Lee three shots behind them and many players still having to complete their opening rounds.

The tournament’s host, Tiger Woods, aiming for a record title on the 83rd PGA Tour and a first win on the Riviera, made the ideal start with a 25 foot eagle at first.