McGregor trusts that he still has a lot to achieve in UFC

Conor McGregor has drawn a line among his previous achievements, insisting that there can be many more memorable nights when he passes Donald Cerrone on UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

McGregor is one of the few hunters who has won UFC belts in more than one weight class, while being the first in the company to have two titles at the same time when he added the lightweight belt to his featherweight crown in November 2016.

Fame and fortune have been followed since a crossover match against boxing super Floyd Mayweather, but his star in the octagon dimmed after losing bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov 15 months ago.

THE RETURN.

– UFC (@ufc) January 17, 2020

Since then, McGregor has pursued a number of legal issues away from the mixed martial arts world, but the Dubliner remains the biggest draw of UFC and claims he has learned from his mistakes and is fresher than ever.

He said in quotation marks on the official UFC website: “I broke the game before I was 30. But that’s the past. I’m focused on the present, focusing on creating many more magical moments in the octagon.

‘Everyone always says’ when will we get the old Conor back? We want to get the Conor 2016 back ‘. I’d smoke that guy. I’m in a great fighting state.

“I have had many iconic moments and many great moments and that was because of dedication and consistency and constant hard work. Concor McGregor says he still has a lot to offer (John Locher / AP)

“It is outside that makes a difference. If you are not involved outside, if you do not think outside the game or outside the gym, you can easily disable it and lose focus.

“And then when you come back, you are not so sharp or straight for it and it is a slippery slope.”

The defeat against Nurmagomedov on a bitter night in Sin City has been McGregor’s only MMA match in more than three years, but he wants to show that his comeback against Cerrone is not a one-off.

“I fought for a better life,” he added. “Now I am fighting for love.

Legendary resumes

– UFC (@ufc) January 16, 2020

“Activity is what I plan this year.”

If he meets his veteran-American opponent in their welterweight meeting at the T-Mobile Arena, McGregor plans to fight at least twice more this year.

However, the weight class and opponent are not relevant to McGregor, who adds: “It may be Jorge (Masvidal), it may be Kamaru (Usman), it may be the Khabib rematch, it may be Tony (Ferguson), it may are Justin (Gaethje).

“There are a whole series of brilliant names. It could be Max (Holloway). I don’t care. Activity is what I’m looking for.”

