The shamrock shake season is almost here and this year it celebrates a special anniversary! The frothy green shake, a tell-tale sign that spring is just around the corner, will return to McDonald’s menus nationwide on Wednesday, February 19, celebrating the happiness of the Irish for all visitors to the fast food chain his 50th birthday. It debuts alongside a brand new treat: the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

(Photo: McDonald’s)

“Customers are eagerly awaiting the return of the Shamrock Shake every year – and for the past five decades it has been a seasonal tradition for many to take a sip of this green legend,” McDonalds archivist Mike Bullington said in a press release. “The unique history of the shake and the widespread passion for this menu item have made the shamrock shake a popular cultural icon. We are happy to have such dedicated shamrock fanatics and hope that we will have the legacy of this legendary treat for many years to come can continue. “

The famous green creation is made from the chain’s vanilla soft serve, blended with shamrock shake syrup and topped with whipped cream, giving it a cool, minty taste that’s perfect for St. Patrick’s Day.

Although it returns to the menus every year, it is usually only possible to a limited extent. This year, however, the Shamrock Shake was launched nationwide for the first time since 2017.

To celebrate the occasion and the 50th anniversary of the drink, the Golden Archers add a little something at the end of the rainbow. This year, customers can also order the brand new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which is called “Twist on a Fan Favorite” and offers a creamy-vanilla-soft serve with our unmistakable Shamrock taste and OREO biscuit pieces for a delicious taste. Minty-chocolate dessert. “

“We have served the legendary shamrock shake, the cult favorite, for 50 years, and since then it has become synonymous with McDonalds,” said Linda VanGosen, Vice President of Menu Innovation at McDonalds. “We are excited to provide our new OREO Shamrock McFlurry with a unique shamrock taste. Our cooks have worked to find the perfect blend of OREO cookies and mint for this new delicious dessert. We can’t wait to see the customers got a taste this spring. “

The Shamrock Shake, which was first produced in 1967 by Hal Rosen, an owner and operator of McDonald’s in Connecticut, in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day in selected menus in the USA, was an instant success and has enjoyed great popularity ever since!