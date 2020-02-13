If you’ve ever had a Big Mac, you know that the best is without a doubt the sauce.

Yes, the burger itself is fine, but the sauce really sets it apart from the millions of other burgers available on the market.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

It is therefore no surprise to learn that buyers were in a frenzy when pots with the good things were finally offered for sale in McDonald’s restaurants today.

Each pot costs 50p and can be bought in McDonald’s stores and at UberEats. Since the pots are a limited edition, people have already kept them in stock to make sure they have their cheeky solution for a while.

The official McDonald’s UK account, which was posted on Twitter, confirmed the message and wrote: “FINALLY. Big Mac Special Sauce Pots are here! #MacItBetter.”

However, those who stocked up quickly noticed a problem as the expiration date means that they now have fridges full of sauce pots, but only a few weeks to eat them.

“I got 8, but then I found it needed to be used on the day of purchase – oops lol,” said McDonald’s customer and Twitter user @murpo.

Someone else announced how they had spent tens on a bag of sauce to determine their shelf life.

Another astonished customer asked: “Does Essen say on the day of purchase, but has the best before date April?”

McDonald’s confirmed to Manchester Evening News: “The 50 ml pots are stable for seven days.”

However, those who are not worried about the expiration date have praised the sauce.

A Twitter user wrote: “Providing this sauce as a dip is the best thing you have ever done !!!! This is the condition I always wanted and needed in my life !! We Stan Big Mac Sauce # MC Donalds. “”

Another said, “I love it.”

So when you stock up, make sure you have a fridge full of goodies to enjoy the sauce with.