McDonalds earnings preview: Chick-fil-A is the biggest competition of the fast food giant in the United States

advertisement

Instead of “Where’s the beef?”, Many McDonald’s Corp. franchisees ask “Where’s the chicken?”

The fast food giant has largely survived the chicken sandwich wars, including privately owned Chick-fil-A, Wendy’s Co.

WEN, + 0.95%

advertisement

and Restaurant Brands International Inc.

QSR, + 0.23%

Popeyes Louisiana cuisine.

Data compiled by Kalinowski Equity Research shows that franchisees are concerned that McDonalds

MCD, + 0.94%

There is no sales opportunity.

Read: Chicken Sandwich Wars: Popeyes, Chick-Fil-A and Wendy’s are waging a major food fight on Twitter

“They lack a really high-quality chicken sandwich to compete with Chick-fil-A, which is McDonald’s main threat to competition in the United States,” said Mark Kalinowski, executive director of the research company

McDonald’s is expected to announce fourth quarter earnings before the opening bell on January 29th.

Kalinowski Equity Research asked McDonalds franchisees about a two-part January report. The second section focused on which competitor McDonalds is losing market share. Almost nine out of 10 (89%) indicated that Chick-fil-A.

“This opportunity is huge,” said a franchisee. “We have to get a sandwich that matches the taste and quality of our competitors.”

Another said that McDonalds should simply get a winning formula from the competition.

“The opportunity is huge,” said this franchisee. “We should shamelessly copy the excellent Popeyes sandwich.”

Another expressed doubts that McDonalds can keep up.

“The real question is, can we compete with Chick-fil-A? I don’t think so, ”said a franchisee.

Dow Jones Market Data Group

Chick-fil-A was the third largest restaurant concept in the U.S. at the end of 2019. This comes from system-wide domestic sales, Kalinowski said in his report.

“With plenty of void space in the Midwest and Northeast, Chick-fil-A’s expansion is likely to remain robust in the years to come,” the report said.

At Popeyes, this chain was only the 25th largest at the end of 2018, and even if it grew by half, the gain in market share would be 0.9%, according to Kalinowski.

“Although Popeyes is welcomed for his tremendous success in chicken sandwiches, this success indicates – in context – minimal / insignificant effects on McDonald’s competition,” the report said.

The problem is simple for franchisees.

“The opportunity is huge,” said a franchisee. “We have to get a sandwich that matches the taste and quality of our competitors.”

Kalinowski upgraded McDonalds to buy neutral on Wednesday with a target price of $ 240. McDonald’s has an average overweight equity rating and average price target of $ 225.62, according to a FactSet survey.

One problem is the slow speed at which McDonalds adds items or changes the menu. Both Kalinowski and Adam Werner, co-director of restaurant, hospitality and leisure practice at AlixPartners, describe McDonald’s more as a “fast follower” than as a leading provider of innovations for fast food menus.

Kalinowski supports a more conservative approach to past missteps like the Fish McBites. Instead, McDonalds has focused on improving its core elements, such as making the popular Quarter Pounder with fresh beef.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWOHt6ttflk (/ embed)

But Werner does not believe that the chicken sandwich wars, as with the franchisees, will soon end. So McDonalds has to do something to participate.

“McDonald’s competitors are forcing change and McDonalds keeping up,” he said.

The same applies to the area of ​​plant-based food options, where McDonalds is testing Beyond Meat Inc.

BYND, -3.07%

Sandwich in Canada, even after Burger King was immersed in the trend with the Impossible Whopper.

“It feels like they are slower than in the past for other types of product launches,” said Werner about the P.L.T – Plant, Salad, and Tomato Test.

See: Beyond meat, Tysons Raised & Rooted and other plant foods are officially mainstream

“Because of its size and position, the chain is very careful with menu entries. Regarding the plant-based movement, the chain clearly takes the time to see how profitable the trend would be and how much the trend is only claimed by consumers. I want it and not whether they actually order it, ”said Lizzy Freier, editor-in-chief at Technomic, a data and analysis provider for the food service industry.

Regarding the rest of the menu, Freier believes McDonald’s can win with “slight improvements” like price packages or the addition of an all-day breakfast.

“McDonalds is very well known for its consistency and many join the chain for the standard tariff,” she said.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analysts say the menu innovation will be in 2020.

“McDonald’s recently launched a bacon BBQ burger in early December and began testing a new chicken sandwich in Houston, Texas and Knoxville, Tennessee at the same time,” said the analysts.

Likewise: Constellation Brands spends $ 40 million to launch Corona Hard Selters in the spring

At McDonalds there are the following:

merits: FactSet expects earnings per share of $ 1.96 starting in 2019.

Estimate, whose crowd source estimates come from sell-side and buy-side analysts, hedge fund managers, executives, academics, and others, expects earnings per share of $ 1.99.

McDonald’s has missed the FactSet earnings estimate in the past three quarters.

Sales: FactSet anticipates sales of $ 5.30 billion, compared to $ 5.16 billion in the previous year.

Estimate sales at $ 5.33 billion.

McDonalds missed its FactSet sales forecast last quarter.

Stock price: McDonald’s stock rose 14.5% last year, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.09%

won 18.4

Other things:

-McDonalds is becoming more predictable, according to Stifel analysts, as the company “has essentially completed a business model transformation” and is now experiencing sales momentum in both the United States and abroad.

McDonald’s has focused on equipping its restaurants with digital and service components. However, the analysts are not ready to declare the changeover successful.

“If everything else is the same, we would consider making McDonald’s stock more constructive at a better entry point because we believe progress is being made in increasing guest numbers,” the release said.

Stifel rates McDonalds stock with a target price of $ 205.

-Oppenheim analysts are also waiting. While they don’t believe the company’s new CEO, Chris Kempczinski, will make dramatic changes to the current strategy, investors are looking to improve traffic and profits. Analysts have doubts whether this will happen and maintain their performance rating.

-SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analysts, led by Jake Bartlett, believe that restaurants will use technology and customer data to gain market share, including McDonalds.

“McDonalds plans to use its digital” growth accelerator “to increase sales in the same store in the US in 2020 after relying more heavily on its” Delivery “and” Future Experience “initiatives in 2019,” said analysts ,

Self-ordering kiosks are part of the “Experience of the Future” effort. The company has also improved its mobile ordering and payment functions.

“McDonald’s acquired Dynamic Yield in 2018 to better sell consumers and control kitchen throughput. However, the technology is not yet tailored to individuals. This could change from 2020,” said SunTrust.

SunTrust rates the purchase of McDonalds shares with a target price of $ 250.

,

advertisement