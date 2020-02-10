NEW YORK (AP) – Angel McCoughtry travels to Las Vegas and Kristi Toliver returns to Los Angeles on the first day WNBA free agents sign new teams.

“Viva Las Vegas, baby!” Said McCoughtry before returning to Russia, where she played for Dynamo Kursk during the WNBA postseason.

“I am really honored to be able to continue my career and return to the WNBA with the Las Vegas Aces. I can’t wait to get to know the fans and the community and get in touch with my new teammates. It’s really a blessing to continue playing the game I love and to help make history in this amazing organization. “

Toliver is returning to Los Angeles, the team confirmed The AP after spending the last seasons in Washington and leading the Mystics to their first WNBA championship. Toliver helped Sparks win the title in 2016. Last season she scored an average of 13 points and six assists for the Mystics.

McCoughtry spent her entire career in Atlanta dreaming after being drafted by them in 2009 with the # 1 pick. She scored an average of 19.1 points in her career. McCoughtry only appeared in one game last season when he recovered from a knee injury.

“Angel was a primary goal for us during the free agency,” said Aces trainer and Bill Laimbeer. “She is an elite player who loves to attack the basket and one of the best defenders in the league. When she enters the field, we immediately become a stronger team at both ends of the ground in the area.

“Angel knows the type of culture we’re building here with our core group, and the addition of it brings us one step closer to our goal of creating a championship in Las Vegas.”

McCoughtry was the leader in 2012 and 2013. Last month, Atlanta announced that the team would allow its star to give the opportunity to explore the free agency in this offseason.

On other trains on Monday, Los Angeles Sparks exchanged Kalani Brown for the dream for Brittney Sykes and Marie Gülich.

“We are delighted to have Brittney Sykes and Marie Gülich, two other talented players on our team,” said Eric Holoman, managing partner and governor of Sparks. “Brittney is an athletic young guard who puts pressure on the defense, reaches the free-throw line and is proud of the defensive end. Marie also protects our forecourt from rims and rebounds. “

Seattle acquired Morgan Tuck and No. 11 from the Connecticut Sun for No. 7 in the draft.

“We are very excited to welcome Morgan to Seattle Storm Basketball,” said Storm CEO and General Manager Alisha Valavanis. “Morgan is an elite competitor with a championship lineage. She adds a versatility that we believe will complement our team and style of play. “

New York signed Layshia Clarendon.

DeWanna Bonner is the best freelance agent that could possibly change teams. Other top free agents who are likely to re-sign their current teams include Sue Bird (Seattle), Elena Delle Donne and Emma Meesseman (Washington), Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley (Chicago).

Players who sign up to their current teams can earn a maximum of $ 215,000 with the new CBA, which was ratified last month. If they go to a new team, they can earn $ 185,000.

