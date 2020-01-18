McCartney, Harrison and Starr unite the Beatles in 1994

advertisement

On June 23, 1994, surviving Beatles members, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, gathered to perform a short medley of the Beatles’ earliest songs at Harrison’s home.

The band was gathered at Harrison’s home, Friar Park, to record additional footage for their new project The Beatles Anthology. As part of the project, the group participated in an extremely successful documentary series that focused on the Beatles’ journey.

Paul, George and Ringo were asked to perform a few songs for the series finale. The producers had suggested playing “Let It Be”, but the severity of their missing member suddenly hit them. They turned to Harrison’s garden and discussed the view without performing John Lennon. Instead, the group decided to perform some of the Beatles’ earliest songs in a medley.

advertisement

The video below shows how Paul, George and Ringo first came together to perform together in years. “There were only two acoustic guitars and I on brushes,” confirmed Ringo. The band played pieces by “Raunchy”, “Thinking of Linking” and “Blue Moon of Kentucky”. For connoisseurs, “Raunchy” is a very special track for the Beatles.

It was the song a 14-year-old George Harrison played on the back of a bus when he auditioned for Paul McCartney and John Lennon. Despite his young age, Lennon was so impressed with Harrison’s performance that he invited him to be part of the Quarrymen who would later become the Beatles.

‘Thinking Linking’ is another song that has a special place in the history of the Beatles. McCartney wrote the song at the tender age of 16; Someone mentioned it in a movie – we’re thinking about linking – and I came out and thought, “This should be a song. If you think about linking, people will get married, you have to write that! ‘”

About halfway through the clip below, The Threetles, as they soon became known, brought things into the garden and began to cover some other rock’n’roll standards. On two of Harrison’s ukuleles, Paul and George rummage through “Baby what you want from me” and “Ain’t She Sweet” while Ringo beats his thighs in a completely absurd rhythm.

As one of the few times the Beatles reunited, the footage isn’t just evidence of their shared careers, their intertwined lives, and the sadness that only three of them were.

See below how Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr reunited the Beatles in 1994.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQi3UkJbIGM [/ embed]

advertisement