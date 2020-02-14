Mick McCarthy will keep the door open for James McClean so he can recover in time for the Republic of Ireland’s play-off for Euro 2020.

The Stoke City winger suffered a mid-knee injury on Wednesday in his loss to Preston. His club confirmed that he had to stand on the sidelines for “several weeks”.

He was always present in Irish qualifying and played every minute when they finished third in Group D behind Switzerland and Denmark.

“I have been in contact with James since he was injured. He has told me that he will do everything possible to board the plane to Bratislava next month and I would expect nothing less from him,” McCarthy told FAI.ie ,

“James has been a key player for me throughout this European Championship campaign and we will support him in his recovery.”

Ireland will meet Slovakia on March 26th. The winners will face Northern Ireland or Bosnia and Herzegovina in the play-off final on March 31.

“I think the campaign needs to give us confidence,” McClean said last month. “No disrespect for Bosnia, Slovakia or Northern Ireland, but they are not as good as Switzerland and Denmark. We have shown that we can keep up and that should give us confidence in the play-off games.”

The podcast on the life of a soccer player: 1. Graham Cummins