McAfee Appoints New CEO | ITProPortal

Cyber ​​security company McAfee will receive a new CEO as current boss Chris Young is replaced by former BMC Software director Peter Leav.

Before joining BMC, Leav held C-Suite positions at Polycom, NCR Corp and Motorola. In addition to McAfee, Leav is also a member of the Board of Directors of Box and Proofpoint.

“We are proud of the progress McAfee has made since it was founded as an independent company. We thank Chris for his key role in the first phase of McAfee development,” said Tim Millikin, partner at TPG Capital and McAfee board member.

TPG co-CEO and McAfee chairman Jon Winkelried interfered to praise Leav. “Peter has just the right mix of experience and expertise to lead McAfee into the next phase of growth,” he said.

McAfee has done the trip pretty well so far. It was acquired by Intel in 2011 and renamed Intel Security in 2014. A year later, Intel decided to sell the company and give 51 percent of TPG capital.

In 2018, McAfee completely detached itself from Intel and is now building cloud services with a stronger focus on business solutions.

According to ZDNet, McAfee returns whispering to the public market. Their representatives have recently met with banks and financial institutions.

