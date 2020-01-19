Mayweather teases McGregor rematch after Irishman's stunning UFC return

advertisement

Floyd Mayweather hinted at a possible rematch against Conor McGregor in the immediate aftermath of the explosive return of the Irishman to the octagon on UFC 246.

McGregor made a long-awaited comeback after 15 months and did not disappoint, he only needed 40 seconds to put American veteran Donald Cerrone in the T-Mobile Arena.

It was at the Las Vegas location where McGregor switched to the boxing world for a showdown against pound-for-pound king Mayweather, who extended his perfect professional record to 50-0 with a late break over the Dubliner in 2017.

Mayweather has not fought since then, but said in November last year that he “would retire in 2020” and has teased the prospect of a return meeting against McGregor with a fake poster of the two fighters on Instagram.

The 42-year-old then placed another poster on the social network with a hint about a match against McGregor’s fierce rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor had not fought since losing the Russian in October 2018, but wasted little time settling in his stride against Cerrone, an opponent with the most wins (23) and finishes (16) in UFC history.

Several unorthodox shoulder attacks in a clinch bloodied Cerrone’s nose before a precision head kick and flying knee turned out to be the beginning of the end when McGregor rained punches on his helpless opponent.

Referee Herb Dean intervened to stop the game within the opening minute when McGregor claimed his first win in more than three years in a welterweight division where he has little experience.

His only earlier 170-pound trip came when he broke down a number of attacks against old enemy Nate Diaz, who was not impressed by McGregor, who apparently called Cerrone “weak” and called the event “fake” on his Twitter account.

