Mayo's match against Donegal ends in a draw

Donegal

0-19

–

2-13

Mayo

In a fantastic game it seemed that the party managed by Declan Bonner had done enough to make a successful start with Michael Murphy’s eighth of the night and Donegal’s 19th.

However, Mayo has previously made his donation to Donegal – such as two years ago when Kevin McLoughlin shot to save Mayo’s skin in Division 1 and downgrade Donegal.

Durcan was an unlikely hero, given that he was put on the bench until the 66th minute and would end up 1-3, with the aim of cutting Eoin McHugh on the way past Shaun Patton.

Donegal had led 0-9 to 1-4 at the break with an opportunistic goal from James Carr when he lobed Patton in 17 minutes and kept Mayo informed. The Ulster champions missed a hate of opportunity in the first half – eight widths and four short – but scored five in a tow at the end of the opening period to go up in two.

With Murphy kicking from all angles, it seemed that Donegal would have had enough and it seemed like they did. Durcan has been able to change all that.

Scorers: Donegal – M Murphy 0-8 (6f, 1m, 1.45), C Thompson 0-4 (3f), J Brennan 0-2, P Brennan, C McGonagle, M Langan, R McHugh, A McClean 0- 1 each

Mayo – P Durcan 1-3 (2f), J Carr 1-0, F Boland, K McLoughlin (1f), D O’Connor (1f), B Reape (1f) 0-2 each, T Conroy 0-1

Donegal: S Patton; C. Ward, N. McGee, E. Gallagher; O McFadden-Ferry, C O’Donnell, P Brennan; C. McGonagle, M. Langan; Eoin McHugh, R McHugh, J Brennan; C. Thompson, M. Murphy, M. Mogan.

Subs: H McFadden for McGonagle (38), B McCole for McFadden-Ferry (58), A McClean for P Brennan (62), J Mac Ceallabhuí for McHugh (64), C Morrison for McGee (66),

Mayo: D Clarke; O Mullin, B Harrison, C Boyle; P O’Hora, S Coen, P Durcan; T Parsons, J Flynn; B Walsh, D O’Connor, F Boland; R O’Donoghue, B Reape, J Carr.

Subs: A O’shea, K McLoughlin and T Conroy for Parsons, Reape and Carr (h-t), K Higgins for Walsh (58), J Durcan for Boland (66).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath)

