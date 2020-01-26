advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – The Houston Fire Department identified the two victims of the Friday morning explosion in northwest Houston.

According to Chief Sam Pena, Frank Flores and Gerardo Castorena Sr., employees of Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, used the gym before the working day when the explosion happened. Both were killed.

Around half past four people were awakened. The explosion rocked homes miles away.

“The explosion radius was significant,” said Pena.

In a press conference late Friday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said 214 homes were damaged. Around 50 were seriously damaged. Twenty people did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

“I thought it was a tornado and I was so scared. I told my husband let’s go get out of here,” said Maria Salazar, who lives in a neighborhood next to Watson Grinding, a company that does machining, grinding, and thermal spraying offers coating for customers according to its website.

At dawn, the destruction was incredible. The explosion site was littered with debris. Houston firefighters and police checked the residents door to door. Turner was grateful that the fallout wasn’t worse.

“If the explosion had taken place two hours later, many people would have been killed,” said the mayor.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee promised to seek federal assistance to affected residents.

Art Acevedo, Houston police chief, warned looters of the consequences.

“God forbid you loot, we will arrest you and fully accuse you of the law,” he said.

Acevedo said there will be a police presence in the neighborhood and in the company as long as it is needed. Federal investigators for security and arson will return on Saturday morning to continue their investigation into the cause and origin. They are investigating whether a leaky propylene tank could have triggered the explosion.

“We want to hold people accountable for what happened today,” said Turner.

On Friday evening, a representative from Watson Grinding and Manufacturing made the following statement:

“In the early hours of January 24, 2020, Watson Grinding and Manufacturing had an incident that killed two of our employees and affected our business.

We are saddened by the tragic death of our employees, and our deepest sympathy goes to their families for their profound loss. We are working diligently to deal with the situation and are working with the federal, state and local authorities to investigate the accident. We are extremely grateful for the brave efforts of the first-aiders, who were immediately on site, and we will continue to fully support and support their efforts. Our hearts go out to the families and businesses affected by this incident, as well as our community. During this time, the safety and well-being of everyone in the region and our employees are important to us. More updates will be made available as more information becomes available. “

-Watson grinding and manufacturing

Greg Dillard

