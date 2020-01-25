Mayor Sylvester Turner says the deadly explosion is a call to action

advertisement

Houston, Texas (KTRK) – The Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, called the explosion on Friday at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing a “call to action”.

In a phone interview with ABC13 from Washington, DC, Turner said he was informed of the fatal explosion early Friday morning.

Before hurrying back to Houston, Turner said to ABC 13, “This is a call to all of us to carefully consider what we can do to mitigate future risks and move communities to a safer area.”

CONNECTION: 2 killed in explosion across Houston

It is not immediately clear how Turner can fix this. There is no zoning in Houston, and state law limits the city’s ability to regulate chemical and industrial locations.

After a fire in May 2016 at A1 Custom Packaging on Spring Branch Drive, the city guides reported 13 investigations that the city had twice tried to raise awareness of which chemicals were stored in industrial plants within the city limits.

The city argued that first responders and neighbors should both know what was kept in the middle of their neighborhood. Both attempts failed in Austin.

RELATED: Four-Alarm Fire Destroys Camp in Northwest Houston

More recently, the mayor’s public print campaign for a planned concrete mixing plant has been more successful. The city has no authority to ban the facility, but under increasing public pressure, the company withdrew its application.

