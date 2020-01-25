advertisement

Mayor Sylvester Turner, center, visited Stanford Court, where many homes were badly damaged during the explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner: More needs to be done to protect Houstonians from chemical accidents

Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Saturday that the city should discuss how its residents and businesses live in the vicinity of hazardous chemical facilities, in the place of a deadly blast that has struck hundreds of houses in Houston and killed two people.

“We just need to have a serious conversation about how we have businesses, homeowners, neighbors in a changing society,” Turner said. “That is a conversation that we must have and frankly I am looking forward to having that conversation.”

He added that regulatory deficiencies endanger the safety of Houston.

“It is important to find out the cause or causes of this explosion to reduce the risk of something happening again,” Turner said. “But I want to emphasize that it is important for the city to know which chemicals are housed, stored in these facilities and we are currently unable to know this.”

Turner called on the legislature and Congress to do everything in their power “to at least give us the information.”

“Neighbors, people in the community, our first responders, we need to know which chemicals are housed, stored and used like that when an incident like this happens, first responders know what they are approaching and then we can respond much better and know whether the air whether or not infected. “

The early morning explosion in Watson Grinding and Manufacturing on Friday killed two employees and sent nearly 20 others to the hospital. Hundreds of houses near the Gessner Road plant were damaged, many of which had been demolished and at least a few dozen that were not habitable.

Authorities have said that the chemical in question was propylene, which is used for the production of films, fibers and plastic packaging. But the cause of the explosion remains under investigation, and Art Police Commissioner from Houston, Art.

It was the first fatal explosion of 2020, but a very common phenomenon in the region, where five major chemical incidents occurred last year.

The mayor, who visited the site for the second time on Saturday to investigate damage, promised that the city’s reaction to the explosion would go far beyond when dust and debris settled.

“We were not alone yesterday and now we are gone. We will be here for a while,” Turner said. “This is not something they asked for. This is something that happened and it has disrupted their lives. Your greatest possession that most people have is their home. “

Turner encouraged all residents affected by the tragedy to seek help regardless of their immigration status. He said he didn’t want undocumented migrants in Houston to be afraid of retaliation because they contact his office or the city’s 311 service.

“I want them to know if your home has been hit, if you need help, for example if you don’t have insurance, I want people to contact us and let us know so we can help them too,” he said.

Researchers huddled together Saturday morning to continue their investigation into the huge explosion, but few new details were released on Saturday.

Acevedo said he met with all the agencies involved – the Houston fire department; the Office for alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives; and the Houston Office of Emergency Management.

Meanwhile, a few dozen volunteers, organized by The Restoration Team, a network of churches in West Houston dedicated to helping families destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, have been banned to help people with damaged homes prepare for incoming rain.

“We will do some work on houses, close windows, tarp some roofs, but more importantly, we will love our neighbors and make them aware that they are not alone in this,” Klam said.

“I think that is one of the great things about the city of Houston, that we are a city deep in our DNA that we love. We love our neighbor no matter where they come from, how long they have been here, what language they speak, which church or religious tradition they have, we love our neighbors. “

The impact of the explosion in the area was grim, houses blow from their foundations, shatter windows and blow doors from their frames.

Residents in the area told the Chronicle that they thought the explosion was so serious that they thought it was a rocket.

The volunteers planned to target the area within the boundaries of Gessner Road, Clay Road, Shadowdale Drive and Bridgeland Lane, where 200 structures were designated with moderate to significant damage, according to one of the organizers.

