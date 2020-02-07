Advertisement

The fate of the nearly 130-year-old Devaraja market in Mysore appears to have been sealed with Mayor Tasneem, who says that Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) would submit a report to the government that approved the demolition.

An inspection followed on Friday and the request was accepted in the opinion of various expert committees used to study the structural stability of the market.

The mayor said she would send the report to the government on Monday, and this should pave the way for its demolition and reconstruction. However, the MCC’s report to the government will be submitted to the High Court, which has a lawsuit pending.

The court had instructed the MCC to set up a committee and report on the feasibility of maintaining the structure. However, the committee, which did not adequately represent the cultural heritage experts and conservationists, but appointed civil engineers, believed that the building could only be preserved if it was presented as a memorial and not as a living market with thousands of pedestrians by people.

Deputy Mayor Sridhar, who was part of the team that did a sample inspection, said there was no alternative but to demolish the building and build a new one. “The structure is dilapidated and is no longer able to withstand the stress, and a new maintenance effort does not last long. It will be a permanent financial burden for the MCC to continue repairing it, and it must be demolished to ensure public safety. “The MCC Council has already taken a decision in favor of the demolition, and even the Expert Committee report has been adopted in favor of reconstruction.

The Heritage Committee, which opposed the demolition, found that the structure could remain for a few more decades, but its members expressed anger that the elected representatives disregarded their views. N. S. Rangaraju, a member of the committee, said there are examples of much older structures in the world that have been preserved. The city is losing its legacy in blocks due to lack of financial and political support, he added.

There are more than 700 stores on the Devaraja market and tenants must be treated confidentially before action can be taken. “We will convene a meeting of all stakeholders in the Devaraja market and keep them confidential,” said Sridhar.

