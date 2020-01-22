advertisement

Captain Diarmuid O’Connor of Mayo described the winter conflicts of the province as “background noise” for the players.

The team stayed away from an ugly distance between the county administration and the foundation of the international supporter, which went on for months before a resolution was found in December.

advertisement

“It’s clearly disappointing,” said O’Connor from the impasse. “You never want to see your county in the media for the wrong reasons.

“It was disappointing to see it and hear about it, but I don’t think it was a problem for the players. Most of us were too busy with our club championship or had a break. We stayed out of it. I don’t even know it myself the ins and outs of and do not suffer so much.

“We were busy doing other things. I was at the club (Ballintubber), we had a long year. That was just background noise. People came to you and asked you what was going on, but I just told them the truth, that I didn’t know much about it. “

The new Mayo chairman Liam Moffatt is no stranger to O’Connor, given his former role as a physiotherapist at the provincial side.

O’Connor has great faith in the new man and says, “He’ll be good at that role, he’s a good man and has some great ideas. I’m sure he’ll do great, it’s up to us as players to focus on our own work and first do our own work, and we just look forward to the year. ”

Last spring, Mayo tanned their uncomfortable split squadron training before the start of the season to claim a title in Division 1.

Although fewer members of the team live and study in Dublin this year, O’Connor knows that the divorce has its disadvantages.

It is not ideal to have a group of the team in Dublin with school and work. But we had large numbers in training because we also trained with the U20s. The standards did not fall – we drove the standards. But the boys (who are traveling) seem to manage it well.

After a stay in the capital, O’Connor is now back in Mayo, where he teaches physical education and mathematics at Castlebar’s St Gerald’s College.

“I thought it was a good idea to finally get home – I might not have come home that quickly, but of course football played a role,” he said.

The championship of 25-year-old 2019 was full of injuries. After breaking an eye socket in May, he broke his wrist the following month. Both took place during the training and, along with other injuries, the dismissed caused local criticism of Mayo’s preparations.

Returning to his U21 days, O’Connor has always played action, but he sees no reason to change his style.

“I don’t think I need to change the way I play,” he said. “Outside the field, I take care of myself a little more and improve in every little way that I can. There are plenty of guys who run so much, if not more than me, and stay injury free.

“There was nothing I could have done that last year could have prevented the broken eye socket and the broken wrist. It’s just that when you get a little muscle injury or nick you always wonder, “Could I have done more in advance?”

“It will be something that I will focus more on this year and take care of myself outside the field.”

Mayo goes to Ballybofey on Saturday where the Donegal record lies, but a few years ago was excellent for a Super 8 loss against Tyrone in 2018.

The same cannot be said for Mayo in Castlebar, just as they defeated Declan Bonner in the championship last year.

Elverys MacHale Park, in particular against Galway and Dublin, has not provided coverage in recent years.

“It has gone up and down,” says O’Connor’s home record of Mayo.

That is definitely an area that we want to improve. It was a big performance by the boys against Donegal in what was a knockout game. We will just build on that.

“As players, we treat every game the same, whether it’s at home or not. We won a few games there, but our performance has not been consistent enough.

“We will change this this year, no matter what game we play in.”

advertisement