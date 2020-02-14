Managers Peter Leahy and Ciaran Curran have announced the changes to Sunday’s newly arranged Lidl National League Division 1 game between Mayo and Waterford as both counties try to make up for the pacemakers.

Holders Cork are currently top of the stack with three wins from three games and a maximum of nine points.

The Leesiders are followed by the runner-up Galway from 2019 with six points and the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Champions Dublin with four points.

Waterford and Mayo are currently both on three points in the table, and this game in hand offers a real opportunity to influence the Head of Affairs.

The top two Division 1 players will reach the division finals, and the final rounds of regular group games will be a tough one.

After their game went bad last weekend, Mayo and Waterford will meet at Swinford Amenity Park at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Mayo, who defeated Donegal in the opening game before losing to Dublin, has made six personnel changes to the team that played against the Sky Blues at Castlebar.

Between the sticks, Aisling Tarpey replaces Laura Brennan, while there are also launches for Noirin Moran, Ciara McManamon, Maria Reilly, Jennifer Cawley and Amy Halligan, with Saoirse Lally, Dayna Finn, Clodagh McManamon, Roisin Durkin and Natasha Gaughan falling on the bench.

Waterford boss Ciaran Curran

Waterford started his top division life with an impressive opening day win over Galway before losing to Donegal in round 2.

The Déise grid for their trip to Mayo shows three changes from the Donegal game: Kelley Moroney replaces Rosie Landers, while Caragh McCarthy and Mairead Boylan for Caoimhe McGrath and Kellyann Hogan come out into the field.

The Mayo-Waterford duel is one of two Division 1 games on Sunday when Tipperary receives Westmeath in Bansha (1pm).

Westmeath is bottom of the table and pointless after two games, while Tipp drew against Dublin on opening day before losing to Cork on home soil the last time.

This is a crucial fight at the foot of the table and both teams are unchanged for this crucial tie.

Tipperary (v Westmeath): L Fitzpatrick; E Moore, L Spillane, E Cronin; M. Curley, B. Condon, S. Lambert; L Dillon, C Kennedy; O Winston, E Morrissey, R Daly; S. McKevitt, A. Moloney, N. Hayes.

Westmeath (v Tipperary): L McCormack; R. Dillon, K. McDermott, L. Power; F Coyle, F Claffey, A Roche; J Maher, V Carr; A Dolan, L Archibold, L McCartan; T. Dillon, S. McCormack, J. Draper.

Mayo (v Waterford): A tarpey; N. O’Malley, N. Moran, D. Caldwell; K. Sullivan, Ciara McManamon, C. Whyte; A Duffy, S Cafferky; F Doherty, M Reilly, L Cafferky; J Cawley, R. Kearns, A Halligan.

Waterford (v Mayo): K Moroney; Dunford, M., Dunphy, R., Casey, R.; M. Wall, K. McGrath, C. McCarthy; E Murray, C Fennell; R Tobin, M Boylan, A Wall; K Murray, L Devine, A Murray.