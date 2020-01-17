advertisement

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) – Matthias Mayer achieved a rare victory for a downhill specialist in a combined World Cup race on Friday.

The Austrian Olympic champion of 2014, who used the slalom course for the first time after the morning downhill run, did a solid run and set himself a goal that nobody could achieve.

advertisement

Pre-race favorite Alexis Pinturault finished second, just 0.07 seconds behind Mayer after finishing the best slalom time. Another French technical race specialist, Victor Muffat-Jeandet, came third, 0.67 behind.

Mayer appeared to be surprised in the leader’s crate, smiling and clapping his hands over his head when Muffat-Jeandet and Pinturault failed to drop him.

Mayer’s seventh World Cup career win was his first outside of the downhill and Super-G speed disciplines. He has Olympic gold medals in both disciplines.

It was also the first victory in a World Cup combination for a high-speed racer since Kjetil Jansrud’s victory in Wengen four years ago. Jansrud finished seventh on Friday.

Pinturault took 80 points, two points ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen. Kristoffersen will not go into the combination, but they will renew their rivalry in the Sunday slalom.

Mayer remains fifth overall in an open race to follow Marcel Hirscher, who dropped out of the season after a record eight consecutive titles.

The Austrian race driver’s championship on the Lauberhorn this week makes him the favorite in the classic downhill on Saturday.

During the departure Adrian Smiseth Sejersted plunged into safety nets and was flown out of the course by helicopter. There was no immediate report of his injuries.

Mayer benefited from a later start in the downhill and drove a top speed of over 149 km / h. He wore start number 31 when the sun had risen over the surrounding mountains to better illuminate the icy, hard route.

For good reason, Mayer would have started earlier with the higher-ranking skiers. In his last four combined competitions, including the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, in which he finished third after the downhill, he was unable to finish a slalom.

An aggressive run by Aleksander Aamodt Kilde with number 1 showed how difficult the conditions were. Kilde was the first of many to fly high and far above the typical dog-leap with landings measured 40 meters from the start.

“It’s no fun if you think you’ll never land,” said Kilde, who ended the event in eighth. “It was a bit on the limit. The skis burn and you lose your grip. “

The World Cup bronze medalist Mauro Caviezel, who drove the fastest time on the downhill, stroked the fences in the high jump and went far out in a tight curve.

When the combined World Cup events change this season, the 30 best downhill runners start so that the slalom is not turned. Mayer used the slalom course first and best instead of waiting for the 30th place on the grid.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement