Mayer fastest in the descent to the World Cup combo | National sport

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) – Matthias Mayer drove a World Cup combined race as the fastest on Friday in a rapid descent.

In better lighting conditions with starting number 31, the Austrian Olympic champion was 0.53 seconds faster than the Swiss Gilles Roulin in the 2014 downhill on a shorter version of the classic Lauberhorn course. Austrian team mate Daniel Danklmaier finished third with 0.67 in the afternoon slalom run.

Among the better slalom riders, Riccardo Tonetti was in seventh place with 1.09 and Victor Muffat-Jeandet in twelfth place with 1.33.

When switching to combined World Cup events this season, the 30 best downhill riders start in order instead of being turned around. Mayer is now best to use the slalom course first instead of waiting for the 30th place on the grid.

Mayer drove a top speed of over 149 km / h and probably needed a big head start. The two-time Olympic gold medalist has not been able to finish the slalom in his last four combined competitions, including at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, when he finished third after the departure.

The sunshine rose over the surrounding mountains to illuminate the route when Mayer started on an icy, hard surface an hour after Aleksander Aamodt Kilde’s start number 1.

Kilde was the first of many racing drivers to leave the typical dog-leap jump far behind. Some landings were measured 40 meters before takeoff.

“It’s no fun if you think you’ll never land,” said Kilde, the ninth. “It was a bit on the limit. The skis burn and you lose your grip. “

The 2017 World Cup bronze medalist, Mauro Caviezel, drove the fastest time in the high jump over the fences and went far out after a tight bend.

Several drivers missed the last corner and couldn’t make a tight turn in a dark tree-lined corner.

