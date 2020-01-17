Maye Musk on the biggest obstacle she faces in the fashion industry

advertisement

She’s been a model for 50 years, however Maye musk still remembers the biggest obstacle she faces in the fashion industry – and it is something that others face.

“Oh, I think it was when I was kicked out of business by a fashion agent,” the 71-year-old Closer Weekly said exclusively about the biggest barrier she faced. “I think this happens a lot with actors, but I didn’t know it happened with models, and that made me very sad because I was told over and over that I wasn’t good enough.” Nobody wants to see me. Nobody wants me at the casting at all. I won’t get a job in many years and I said, “Can I go?” “No, you have a contract.”

“That made me very unhappy, but when I put up posters in Times Square and Madison Square Garden after a few months, I found that everyone had been trying to book me for years!” Maye continued. “But in the beginning it was like I wasn’t going to be sent out.” I should have done something earlier. So if you are in a bad situation and feel that something is wrong, you have to come out earlier than me. ‘

Kristina Bumphrey / StarPix / Shutterstock

“[I was] in my 50s and early 60s! When I broke free, I just entered – after I canceled my contract – and went to the older person, and then the whole model world exploded for me, which is great. ” Elon muskMother added. However, for someone who has been in business for some time, Maye has also seen changes.

“It was always part time with me and I didn’t see much change in me unless I did six outfits on a runaway show and now I’m doing one. And now people are taking care of me a lot before you take responsibility for yourself So it was a lot easier for me, “Maye explained.” I wasn’t in the party scene – I’m too nerd for it, although I’m now invited to the party scene that is so funny. “

“I didn’t have anyone. When a customer says to me,” Let’s talk in my hotel room. “And I say,” No, the hotel lobby is fine. “I can’t see a reason for it, and now I’m in a hurry to learn for exams or have two children, depending on which phase of my life I was in, “said the star.” It never occurred to me why I want to go to a hotel room when you can speak in a lobby. So I’ve never had a bad experience, but then I read about those models that had a hard time. “

Maye Musk’s new book A Woman Makes A Plan: Advice for a life full of adventure, beauty and success has been published.

