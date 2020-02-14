KATY, Texas (KTRK) – The smoke from a cell phone in the cafeteria at Mayde Creek Junior High School triggered a major emergency response on campus on Friday.

Katy ISD initially said the incident, which pulled several ambulances and firefighters to Junior High School, was the burning device.

Dr. David Paz, the headmaster, later made it clear that there was no fire or explosion.

A student’s cell phone battery started smoking during lunch, Paz said.

“The students in the cafeteria were immediately moved to the gym. The campus did not have to be evacuated and remained on schedule,” said Paz in a statement. “Every student suffering from the smoke was referred to the nurse. Emergency services were called to campus to provide additional medical services when needed.”

SkyEye flew across the campus and picked up several people who left school.

A Katy ISD official said Friday was a planned early release.

Nevertheless, the Cy-Fair fire department ABC13 initially announced that several patients with minor injuries were affected. The West Lake Fire Department, another responding authority, added that at least 12 students were sent to local hospitals for smoke inhalation treatment.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.