KATY, Texas (KTRK) – According to a Katy ISD spokesman, ten students were brought to hospital for smoke inhalation after an overheated “incident” at Mayde Creek Junior High School on Friday

The district said the phone battery had “not exploded” despite first reports from first responders.

According to the students, a classmate with an older flip-phone model patted or hit the device after the battery felt warm.

“It started smoking,” said a student nearby, “and it smelled of chemicals.”

Another said a cafeteria worker put a damp towel over the phone to contain the fumes. The students were asked to leave the area.

According to the Westlake Fire Department, who responded to the call, none of the 10 ambulance students were in serious condition. They are said to have coughed from smoke and fumes.

A possible burn injury has also been reported.

“It was probably the students on the phone,” said Katy ISD chief of police Robert Jinks. “I’m sure it got hot, but we don’t think they were transported. They went home.”

School hours should be reduced on Friday to enable a Valentine’s Day party at school. This was canceled due to the malfunction of the smoking mobile phone.

