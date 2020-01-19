Maycee Barber reportedly suffers from a partial cruciate ligament tear and a cruel cut on the head and continues to fight

advertisement

UFC fighter Maycee Barber was expected to give up business on Saturday and continue her search for a title. She was undefeated and ready to defeat Roxanne Modafferi. However, the 21-year-old Barber suffered two serious injuries in the second round.

DROPPED! 👊 @ RoxyFighter drops Maycee in R2! # UFC246 pic.twitter.com/mgkR1oIH7Q

– UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2020

In the middle of the second round, Modafferi hit Barber’s chin. However, the undefeated fighter immediately fell on the mat. She was grabbed by the knee, which led many to believe that she had suffered significant damage.

After the second round, a doctor entered the ring to examine Barber’s knee. Joe Rogan said that he had never seen this in UFC history. The authorities considered the examination necessary because Barber had to limp in her chair in pain.

Rogan did not want to speculate on the extent of the injury, but thousands of viewers heard the assessment clearly after a brief investigation. “She has a partial ACL tear, she is fine,” the doctor said, which was stunning for many. They couldn’t believe that Barber was allowed to continue fighting.

Later in the fight, she suffered a cut on the side of her head. The exact location was not known, but Barber lost a significant amount of blood during the second and third rounds. There were several stains on the mat and you could see it drip from her head.

“What a warrior !!! I feel so bad for you, Maycee! Even with a knee injury you fought your heart out! Respect !!” A user commented on Twitter. A few others came forward to express their support for the young fighter.

Barber ended the fight as she dealt with the two injuries, but ultimately lost. Modafferi won the unanimous decision on Saturday evening and proved that she is still a contender.

Many users gave Modafferi props to take care of business on Saturday night, even though they were the biggest outsider all night. However, they also wanted to point out that Barber had reportedly torn her Acl and lost a lot of blood but did not give up. She went all the way.

“Maycee Barber. Good sir, you absolute fighter. Heads are bubbling with blood. Tear ACL and you continued # UFC246,” commented one person on social media.

Photo credit: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

