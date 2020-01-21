advertisement

How was 2019 for you, Larissa?

“I would say that 2019 was pretty good. We released a new album (Samsara, in March), we toured, we went back to America … 2019 was a great year for Venom Prison. And we came on the cover of Kerrang! ”

Yes! How did that feel?

“I couldn’t believe it! It was a great feeling and I was very excited about the photo shoot that we decided to do. I was a bit scared because I was afraid people would think we were exploiting the snakes that were being shot That’s why we went to a local reptile sanctuary to see if they had snakes we could take pictures in. I had never touched a snake and I saved myself (laughs) They had about 10 snakes they thought we could – one was so big that I couldn’t keep it alone! At first I was scared of them, but once I felt at ease, I actually thought they were very cute.The shelter also named one of the snakes after me, because it had just arrived and had no name yet! ”

What do you put down as your own favorite moment of 2019?

“I’d say we play our K! Pit show (in April). It was the first show we had played since September 2018, and we mainly played new songs that we had never played before. Moreover, it was the first show with our new drummer (Joe Bills), so we didn’t know how it would work out! Playing an intimate show for 50 people, being so excited about the new songs and having such a great time … That was definitely my favorite moment of the year. ”

Do you like to play very small locations?

“Now that we have experienced so many large venues, such as with Trivium and with playing all kinds of festivals, we always try to mix and play smaller shows in between – things like house shows, or after Damnation festival when we played a rehearsal room in Cardiff. In these small, packed rooms, where everything is really intimate and you can see the faces of people right in front of you, I think these are the best shows to play. The energy that you create with the heat and sound is my favorite. ”

How was the headliner of the second phase in Damnation in November?

“That was super crazy, because we played that stage three years ago in Damnation in a slot in the early afternoon. We could not believe that we would be in the same phase! When we were offered the headline slot, we decided to do something special to make it memorable. So we had (cellist) Jo Quail playing with us on stage. She also played Damnation festival. That was one of my favorite shows to play this year. I felt the energy coming back from the audience – it was so intense. ”

Plays with string accompaniment something you would like to do again?

“Yes, I would like that. We would like Jo to play with us again, or maybe even make her a part of the recorded songs. Maybe we can have a cello on the next Venom Prison album!”

It sounds like 2019 was a great year for Venom Prison. Were low there points, though?

“With regard to the band, the music and being on tour, I think it was best that it could be. I don’t think there were points when we were really unhappy. But there were some points where our mental health was not as good as we wanted, especially when we returned from tours, where it can be very difficult to adjust to a normal life again. The tour that we did with Fit For An Autopsy in May was the first tour of the year for us. It was a long time since we had been on a tour and I was nervous about it. For me personally, it is absolutely fine to be on tour, but when I come back, the blues after the tour were so bad that I had to start taking medication again. I had no medication for about six months, so now I’m working on it again, and that really helped me on all the other trips this year. That was probably the only low point I had this year. ”

What are you most looking forward to in 2020?

“We started planning 2020 a few months ago. There will be more first times ahead of us: we’re going to Australia to play Download, and we’re so excited to go there because we’ve never played there , and I have never been! I think this is one of my favorite things about being in a band, seeing all those places where you always wanted to go, but which you probably wouldn’t have been able to afford. I was also a big fan of My Chemical Romance when I was younger. If I could tell my 14-year-old I that I would play the same festival as My Chemical Romance, I wouldn’t believe it. ”

What else do you have planned?

“We’re going on a European tour with Parkway Drive, Hatebreed and Stick To Your Guns. We’re going to play arenas! That’s something we love: an underground death metal band that supports Parkway Drive in Wembley Arena. It doesn’t sound good! (Laughs) It’s probably a bit scary, but we’re more excited than scared because we love challenges When you go on tour with these great bands you looked up to as a child, you see how everything happens: how they plan , what they are experiencing, and you can take away as much of that and learn and grow as a band. I think this will be the tour of the year!

Venom Prison travels through Europe in April with Parkway Drive, Hatebreed and Stick To Your Guns. Buy your tickets here.

