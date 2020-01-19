advertisement

Dear moneyist,

I have been divorced legally for more than a year, but I still have to complete the settlement of ownership of our main residence. My ex-husband continues to live on our property and earns money by renting rooms through Airbnb.

I do not receive any compensation for using our co-ownership. Needless to say, he feels no urgency to settle down and continues to look for ways to prolong the process. I wonder what my rights are for commercial use of this country.

Can I request that he not do this until our property is taken care of? Once he buys me up, the property is only in his name and he can use it as he sees fit. In the meantime, maybe a little pain would help to increase his desire to solve it with more haste.

Impatient in California

Dear impatient,

A little pain would help. A little pain can also become too much pain for you and your ex-husband if he decides to dig in his heels. He lives there – and even though you own this property together, it could be a lengthy and expensive process to force him to sell if you think he disagrees. In fact, you can extend this exam if he thinks you want to make his life difficult.

As long as it’s legal in your city and state to rent Airbnb rooms and they report earnings to the Internal Revenue Service, there is no reason why they shouldn’t make a little money on the side. If he does so illegally, it is worth calling your lawyer to ensure that you are not liable for any fines. Given the fact that he’s pocketed the money, this is unlikely.

Several California cities are attacking Airbnb. In Los Angeles, for example, a host cannot rent a room in his home for more than 120 days in a calendar year and must register with the city’s planning department and pay a fee. In San Francisco, hosts cannot rent an entire house for more than 90 days in a calendar year, but they can rent a room for any period.

My gut feeling tells me to avoid trying a little or no pain, and to refuse to look up the list online or to think about what he is doing while he is there. If you deal with him that way, you might as well be in the relationship.

Talk to your divorce lawyer about speeding up the plow when selling this property. Ultimately, you want to go on with your life and leave this chapter behind.

