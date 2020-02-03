Advertisement

MIAMI: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez brought Latina stars to the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, delivering a mix of pop hits and hip choreographies on one of the world’s most glamorous stages.

The Latin American artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin performed alongside Lopez’s eleven-year-old daughter as surprise guests in an extravagance that expressed the Latin American influences from the beginning when Shakira greeted the stadium audience in Spanish with “Hola, Miami”. “

With sequins, a ruby ​​red outfit and matching boots, Shakira led her dancer team through cutouts of hits such as “Whenever, Wherever” and “Hips Don’t Lie”.

Advertisement

Ahead of the show, 43-year-old Shakira from Barranquilla, Colombia, announced that she sympathized with Latinos in the United States, where rhetoric against immigration has become more open in recent years.

“Latinos are going through a difficult time in the US, and I think it is very important that we convey a message of unity,” Shakira told reporters Thursday.

The singer was accompanied on stage by Puerto Rico’s Bad Bunny before making room for J. Lo. AFP

The Lebanese-born singer paid homage to her roots in the Middle East with a dance performance based on the soundtrack of Arabic music. She was accompanied on stage by Puerto Rico’s Bad Bunny before making room for J. Lo.

Lopez appeared in black leather and rivets on a stage similar to the top of the Empire State Building when “Jenny from the Block” proudly announced that she was from the Bronx in New York.

J. Lo, who shares the stage with J Balvin from Colombia, strutted to hits like “On the Floor” and showed her dancing skills for the film “Hustlers” from 2019.

The 12-minute halftime show, along with commercials, has become a popular feature of the Super Bowl spectacle, comparable to the game that attracts around 100 million television viewers in the United States.

,

Advertisement