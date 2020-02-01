Advertisement

As preparations for the first Pakistan International Screen Award (PISA), which brings together the country’s stars from the fields of television, film, music, fashion and social media, are in full swing, we speak to jury member Suhail Galadari to express his thoughts to experience the great event.

How do you feel about being a jury member at the Pakistan International Screen Awards?

I am honored to be part of such a prestigious event and to be a member of the PISA jury, which includes prominent figures from fashion, film, business and other industries.

Many famous stars have been nominated for these awards in various categories. Who are your favorite actors from Pakistan?

Some of my favorite actors have been nominated, but it would be unfair to choose just one at the moment. The list has top names like Imran Ashraf, Rehan Sheikh, Hira Mani and Saboor Aly and Sanam Baloch, but I leave it up to the entire jury to choose the best talent from the nomination list.

Dubai has held many awards ceremonies in the past and is a popular entertainment center on the subcontinent – Pakistan and India. What do you think of PISA in Dubai?

As a jury member, I look forward to seeing the best Pakistani film, TV and music stars in Dubai. It is great to have this prestigious show in Dubai that celebrates the best of Pakistani entertainment.

What do you think is the most important quality a jury member should have?

You have to be fair, unbiased and honorable.

Can you tell us a bit more about your role as a PISA jury member?

I need to make sure that I keep my personal preferences aside and make the right decisions.

