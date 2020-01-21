Maxine Peake beat up Laurence Fox for questioning racism

advertisement

Maxine Peake beat actor Laurence Fox after bumping into a spectator during Question Time.

Rachel Boyle, a race and ethnicity researcher at Edge Hill University in Lancashire, had a heated debate last Thursday with the actor and singer-songwriter about the press’s treatment of the Duchess of Sussex.

advertisement

In a viral exchange, 41-year-old Laurence, who made a name for himself in the TV drama Lewis, rejected racism claims against Meghan Markle and said it was “racist” to be called a “white, privileged man”.

The Bolton actress Maxine, 45, who came to fame in the comedy Dinnerladies and the Manchester drama Shameless, has now got a row in a stinging tweet to the classmates trained by RADA.

Maxine Peake

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

She said: “Black & W / C actors can only tell the truth once they are established. Their voices have never been heard before.

“On the other hand, distinguished actors only complain when they want attention. Is it a coincidence that you chose @LozzaFox? Hope it’s worth it.”

“Well said, Maxine,” replied a follower.

Another replied, “To be fair, don’t think he asked about it.

Laurence Fox on Question Time

(Image: Mirror Screen Grab)

“Also not fair for anyone, noble or otherwise, to have his voice suppressed.

“You don’t have to agree, but you should support everyone’s freedom of expression.”

Rachel spoke to the Yorkshire-born actor about Meghan and said, “It’s racism, she’s a black woman and she was torn to pieces.”

But Laurence rejected the claim and said: “It is not racism. We are the most tolerant beautiful country in Europe.

The actor bumped into the spectator Rachel Boyle

(Image: BBC)

“It’s so easy to throw the racism card at everyone … and now it’s getting really boring.”

The exchange quickly became hot when Rachel replied, “What worries me about your comment is that you are a privileged white man.”

But the actor struck back and said, “I can’t help what I am, I was born that way, it’s an immutable quality.

“So to call myself a white privileged man means to be racist. You are racist.”

After appearing in Question Time, Laurence reappeared when he performed his song Distance on the Jeremy Vine Show from February 2019, and since then he’s been answering people who criticize his performance.

“A hymn that the whole deaf community can leave behind,” he replied on Twitter.

Continue reading

Related articles

Laurence released his debut album Holding Patterns in February 2016 and his last album A Grief Observed was released in November, followed by a tour next month that takes place on Monday 17th February at The Deaf Institute in Manchester.

advertisement