Mavericks make 22 3-pointers, beat Trail Blazers 133-125 | National sport

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Luka Doncic scored 27 points with nine assists and six rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks scored 22 3-point wins against the Portland Trail Blazers 133-125 on Thursday night.

Doncic scored 20 of his points in the first half and had a lot of help with the win. The Mavericks had six players who scored at least three 3-points, and it was the sixth time this season that the Mavericks had made 20 3, with Seth Curry and Jalen Brunson taking the lead with four each.

The 43 combined 3-hands from Dallas and Portland set an NBA record.

A game after a career high of 61 points Damian Lillard ended with 47 points for Portland in defeat. He was the first player in franchise history to score 100 points in two games.

Trevor Ariza, recently acquired by Sacramento in a trade, hit a seasonal high of 21 on his debut in Portland.

Lillard’s hot shooting alone was not enough to stand up to a high-profile Mavericks team that ranked No. 1 in the league. Though Dallas went 45 points for a monstrous quarter, Lillard kept Portland within striking distance.

The Mavericks cooled off in the second quarter – but only a little. In the second quarter, they increased their lead to 17. Even after missing their last eight 3 points at the end of the halftime, they still led 78-63 at halftime.

After the Mavericks’ leadership rose to 25 in the third quarter, Lillard got hot again. He scored nine direct points in the third quarter and reduced the lead to eleven, with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Another Carmelo Anthony 3-pointer reduced the lead to eight and it was a 17-0 run before the Mavericks left a 3:19 third in Dorian Finney-Smith’s 3-pointer. Dallas led 103-90 after three quarters.

Mavericks: Doncic earned its first all-star selection on Thursday. “So excited for him, so excited for our franchise,” said coach Rick Carlisle. “It is so deserved. It is just a really exciting time – for our team, for him, for his career and certainly for the future.” The NBA announced that Doncic in the pool will be the starters of the Eastern and Western Conference selected by All-Star captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Trail Blazer: Thursday was the first game for three new blazer players purchased from a Sacramento trade: Ariza, Caleb Swanigan and Wenyen Gabriel. Trainer Terry Stotts told reporters that Ariza would start when he arrived and that his years of experience made it easier for Portland to operate as usual. “Many of the actions he saw before,” said Stotts. “We threw a lot on him. Since he will be out there with four other guys who know what’s going on, it shouldn’t be too difficult for him. It will be more difficult for other players.”

Mavericks: Saturday night in Utah.

Trail Blazers: home against Indiana on Sunday night.

