Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino would be happy to have another chance to compete in the Premier League.

Pochettino, who left White Hart Lane after leaving Southampton in May 2014, had led the North London club to the Champions League final last season.

After an inconsistent form in which they could no longer fight for the first four places, the Argentine was released by Spurs in November – and quickly replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Before leaving Tottenham, the 47-year-old was previously associated with Manchester United and the Spanish giant Real Madrid. Mauricio Pochettino was previously associated with Manchester United (Adam Davy / PA).

In an interview with Sky Sports’ on the Pink Podcast, Pochettino showed that he would be tempted by another job in the top English group if the right opportunity arose.

“To be honest, I would like to work in the Premier League,” he said. “It will be difficult, I know, and now it’s a moment to wait and we’ll see what happens.

“It is a moment of relaxation to think a little bit about yourself and to be ready, because in football something can always happen and you have to be ready.

“I am ready and waiting for a new challenge. I am convinced and confident that the next challenge will be fantastic.”

Pochettino, however, claimed there was nothing more than “rumors” at the moment.

Despite the end of his term in office, the former Spurs boss is “very proud of everything I have achieved” after being manager “at a crucial time for the club” before his new stadium change.

“Everything I had to do was very scary at those moments,” he said.

“To destroy White Hart Lane and build a new stadium to play at Wembley and Milton Keynes, only footballers know how difficult it was to deal with these situations.

“It was very difficult to apply a new philosophy and new ideas, but I am very proud of the success we have had and of taking Tottenham to a different level.

“Playing in the Champions League for three or four years and being over Arsenal several times was a great legacy for us.

“Winning a title would be a great reward, but for us it is the legacy of having the club and the stadium in Tottenham. It is more than just winning titles. “