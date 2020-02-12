The 1975 Matty Healy discussed his commitment to gender equality in festival lineups in a new interview with Ben Beaumont-Thomas and Laura Snapes at The Guardian. After criticizing the lineups of UK-based festivals such as Leeds and Reading, Snapes asked the band to “add to your driver a condition that you only play festivals that are X% committed (ideally 50 %!) Among them are women and non-binary actors. Healy replied:

Take that when I sign this contract – I’ve agreed to some

Festivals that maybe don’t stick to them and that I would never allow

Down fans who already have tickets. But from now on I will and I believe

So male artists can be real allies.

During the interview, Healy continues to discuss his decision: “It is not a geopolitical nightmare: it is the music industry and it is something we can correct when everyone is on board.” Read the full article in The Guardian.

The new album Notes on a Conditional Form from 1975 was released on April 24th. So far they have shared “The 1975”, “People”, “Frail State of Mind” and “Me & You Together Song” Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee.