Published

11:17 AM CST, Monday January 20, 2020

Owner of gallery furniture “Mattress Mack” Jim McIngvale recently placed $ 1 million on the Houston Texans to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, and a week later another million on the Titans over the Chiefs, according to The Action Network. He lost both bets.

Mattress Mack loses $ 2M gambling against Kansas City Chiefs, according to gambling website

It seems that the Houston Texans are not the only ones who have suffered major losses against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Local philanthropist and furniture maker Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is known for putting his money in the right place. In October, Mattress Mack bet about $ 13 million on the Houston Astros to win the World Series. As we all know, that bet has not paid off.

A little over a week ago, he reportedly put $ 1 million on the line by choosing his hometown of Houston Texans to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, according to The Action Network, a sports betting website.

It looked like a smart guess when the Texans had risen 24-0. But it became dust when Houston was beaten 51-7 the rest of the way.

Apparently Mattress Mack thought the Chiefs should suffer a loss. The action network reported that McIngvale flew to Mississippi on Sunday morning and placed two $ 500,000 bets on the Tennessee Titans – one at the Beau Rivage, the other at the Scarlet Pearl, for a total of another $ 1 million against the Chiefs.

McIngvale reportedly opted for the + 300 money line, meaning that he would win $ 3 million if Tennessee beat the Chiefs.

Again, the early hope was broken when the Chiefs returned from a 17-7 deficit to win, 35-24.

“I was misled into thinking that Derrick Henry was invincible,” Mack told The Action Network.

If you want to try your hand at Mattress Mack, Gallery Furniture stores usually organize a “Win it all” promotion, in which customers who purchase furniture for a total of more than $ 3,000 get their money back if the Astros win the World Series .

