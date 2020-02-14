Toronto Maple Leafs (30-20-8, third in the Atlantic Division) against Ottawa Senators (19-27-11, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews and Toronto hit the ice against Ottawa. He is currently ninth in the NHL with 69 points, scoring 41 goals and a total of 28 assists.

The senators are 7-7-5 against division opponents. Ottawa leads the league with 12 shorthanded goals, led by Chris Tierney with four.

The Maple Leafs are 15-12-6 against conference opponents. Toronto has scored 204 goals and is third in the NHL with an average of 3.5 goals per game. Matthews leads the team at 41.

At their last meeting on February 1st, Toronto won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Chabot leads the senators with 26 assists and has collected 31 points this season. Brady Tkachuk has scored three goals in their last 10 games for Ottawa.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 41 goals and has 69 points. Zach Hyman has scored five goals and five assists for Toronto’s last 10 games.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes, while giving up 3.1 goals per game with 0.897 percent savings.

Senators: 3-4-3, an average of 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.5 minutes of penalty, while 2.8 goals per game are abandoned with 0.923 percent savings.

INJURIES: Senators: Mark Borowiecki: day after day (personal).

Maple Leafs: Frederik Andersen: day by day (neck), Andreas Johnsson: day by day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using Sportradar technology and data provided by Data Skrive.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.