Matthew McConaughey's mother is dating Hugh Grant's father

advertisement

Never too late for love! Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant have teamed up hoping to bring their widowed parents together.

“His father’s 91, my mother’s 88,” the 50-year-old Oscar winner told Entertainment Tonight. “Yes, why not? They should meet next week and we probably won’t see them for the rest of the night.” This is only a month after the two actors considered uniting their people during an interview with Mashable.

Matthew’s mother – Kay McConaughey – kept losing her husband Jim in 1992. Hugh’s father James became a widower after his wife Finvola died of pancreatic cancer in 2001.

advertisement

Matt Baron / BEI / Shutterstock

The A-Listeners not only help their parents connect, they also play together in the gentlemen – and it should come as no surprise that this is not a romantic comedy, as Hugh has made it clear that he definitely doesn’t see them ever again as the main actor in this type of film.

“I’ve grown too old and ugly and fat to make them,” the star told The Hollywood Reporter when asked if he had an inferiority complex because he was “just the kind of romantic comedy”. “Now I’ve done other things.” and I have a little less self-loathing, ”he joked. Hugh was known for playing very nice boys in classic films like Four Weddings and Funeral and Notting Hill – but he was not that friendly in real life.

Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

“People saw all the romantic comedies I was a nice guy in, written by [director] Richard Curtiswho is a very nice guy and they always thought: “Oh, Hugh must be like that,” Hugh explained to the sales outlet. “But I’m mean. Really.” However, Hugh knows how lucky he was to be in all of these films.

“I was very lucky … I can face most of these romantic comedies straight in the face – a shock or two are shockers, but overall I can face them and people like them,” said Hugh.

We are just happy to see that these two actors have continued to do great things!

advertisement