Matt Patricia explains why he has not yet hired full coaching staff

When it was determined that Detroit Lions HC would give Matt Patricia and his staff the opportunity to coach at the 2020 Senior Bowl, it was thought that Patricia would complete his coaching staff before moving to Mobile, AL.

Well, that is not the case, because coaching positions remain filled.

On Tuesday, Patricia explained why he still has to complete his coaching staff.

From Detroit News:

“To put some sort of staff together because we have to coach the Senior Bowl, I don’t think that was really a smart or wise move,” said Patricia. “I think it was better to know the coaches we have. Some boys have chances to coach this week, which is great for them to become better as coaches, especially young coaches that we want to develop. Then continue our process to continue building the staff with the best possible coaches we have. “

“We have enough staff now to absorb some of the different missing pieces,” Patricia said. “We are talking about a week in which we work on the basic principles, we work on techniques. It is not a schedule week. You can do the playbook. It is already done. We are not talking about coaching strategies, we are not talking about game planning, what a number of things is when you interview coaches for your entire staff. “

It sounds as if Patricia is more focused on making the right appointments than on quick recruitment, which is very sensible.

