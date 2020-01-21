Matrix 4 can bring the Merovingian back while Erendira Ibarra joins the cast

advertisement

We have more casting updates for The matrix 4, The science fiction sequel prepares for the film this year, bringing back the original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity, respectively. However, it looks like another, much darker character from the original trilogy is getting back into the action this time. In the meantime, another actress with Erendira Ibarra has joined the growing ensemble.

First, let’s look at the possibly more interesting and unexpected of the two. According to a new report, actor Lambert Wilson, who appeared in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, writes that his character The Merovingian is included in the screenplay for The matrix 4 and that he is in negotiations to return. However, some of his previous commitments could stand in the way of scheduling. If things work out, it would lead to an unexpected return, as the Merovingian wasn’t exactly one of the most beloved or at least one of the most discussed characters from the franchise.

For those who can’t remember, The Merovingian, also known as The Frenchman, is an old, powerful program that resides in the Matrix. The character described himself as an “information smuggler” and behaved a bit like a criminal boss. He and his wife Persephone, played by Monica Bellucci, run a smuggling ring that is a safe place for banned programs within the matrix. One might assume that Bellucci can indeed return as Persephone. But that’s mostly speculation at this point.

Elsewhere it became known that Eréndira Ibarra played an unspecified role in the sequel. Previously, Ibarra worked with the Wachowskis on their Netflix series Sense8. Other confirmed actors are Max Riemelt (Berlin Syndrome), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), Toby Onwumere (Empire) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman). Jada Pinkett Smith is also on board to repeat her role as Niobe. Details of the roles are kept secret, but it is rumored that Abdul-Mateen II will portray a young Morpheus. It is also suggested that Henwick will play a young character who will be fairly similar to Neo.

Lana Wachowski, who directed the original trilogy with her sister Lily Wachowski, returns to the director’s chair. As far as we know, Lily Wachowski is not involved for reasons that remain puzzling. Lana Wachowski wrote the script together with Aleksandar Hemon (Sense8) and David Mitchell (Cloud Atlas). The details of the property are currently being kept secret, but we will keep you posted as more information about the project becomes available. The matrix 4 is expected to hit theaters on May 21, 2021. This message comes to us via Allocine.

