Matildas went to Wuhan for Olympic qualifiers despite the corona virus outbreak

The Matildas are preparing to travel to the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak after the Chinese Football Association allegedly ruled out next week’s Olympic qualifiers from the city of Wuhan.

The outbreak has made the Australian government very alert after four people died of the mysterious virus, reported to have come from animals in Wuhan and can be spread by humans. A man in Brisbane has been quarantined and tested for the corona virus after arriving from Wuhan

The virus, previously unknown to science, causes pneumonia-like symptoms and can be transmitted from person to person. The World Health Organization has now convened an emergency meeting in the coming days to assess the threat of the outbreak.

Matildas players celebrate last year with goal scorer Sam Kerr during a friendly match against Chile.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade travel advice for Wuhan and urged travelers to “be very careful” because of the outbreak.

The risk of infection is low, but Matildas coach Ante Milicic says he will not risk the health of the team in the upcoming qualifications. The FFA is keeping a close eye on developments in China and the Matildas team doctor will inform players how to best minimize the risk of infection before traveling early next week.

“As a coach, we will always put the well-being of our players and employees first,” said Milicic. “I have every confidence in the people who will make these decisions, so we are really trying to focus on football and know that when the time comes, the right steps will be taken.”

Reports from China on Tuesday showed that the Chinese FA had ruled out the move of the Olympic Women’s Qualification Group from Wuhan despite growing concerns about the virus outbreak. All matches between Australia, Thailand, China and Chinese Tapei are played at the Five Rings Sports Center in Wuhan.

The outbreak has already led to calls to relocate other events from the city, with the Philippines offering to organize a qualifying tournament for the Olympic Boxing rather than having their athletes travel to Wuhan. From Tuesday, no such proposal had been made for the Matildas matches – although Milicic says there is a constant dialogue about the outbreak in Wuhan.

“I have every confidence in the organization. I know we have involved the experts and they follow the situation and they are not only in close contact with the people in China, but also with the AFC and FIFA. a lot of correspondence going on, “he said.

Despite the health problems, the Matildas are not yet targeting the outbreak while undergoing their preparations in Sydney this week before their scheduled departure to Wuhan on Tuesday.

“[We have to] keep their focus on football, that’s all we can control. Those things are beyond our control because the decision will be made based on the safety of the playgroup and staff,” Milicic said. “We just concentrate on what we can do, the training has been great. The girls have been good the first two days and we have a double session tomorrow, so it was good.”

Defender Steph Catley was aware of the corona virus outbreak, but said she had not yet been informed of the severity and extent of infection by the team doctor. He arrived at the camp on Tuesday and is preparing the players for ways to prevent infections in Wuhan.

“I don’t think we’d be there if it was extremely dangerous. I’m sure our doctor will be all over it and will protect us, make sure we are well informed, and don’t put ourselves in risky situations,” she. “It’s clearly not ideal, but we’re there to play soccer and win games, so I’m sure we can do it in the safest way.”

