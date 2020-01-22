Matilda Lutz from Revenge plays an Android game in the science fiction thriller Zone 414

advertisement

Nominated for the Golden Globe Guy Pearce (Ravenous, Prometheus, Bloodshot) and Italian model Matilda Lutz (Rings, revenge) are said to play the main role in science fiction Zone 414, reports Deadline, with Lutz playing a confident Android.

In the movie…

“In the near future, private investigator David Carmichael (Pearce), who was led by an obsessive business magnate Marlon Veidt (Travis Fimmel) to find his rebellious daughter. Team up with a sophisticated, confident A.I. (Lutz), David moves through the dangerous iron jungle, quickly puts the puzzle together and uncovers a crime that questions the origins of Zone 414 and the “City of Robots”.

advertisement

Andrew Baird Director of the film, which is currently being shot in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Highland Film Group handles worldwide sales.

Sales begin at EFM in Berlin.

advertisement