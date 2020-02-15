Burnley

2

– –

1

Southampton

Matej Vydra’s first goal in 17 months brought Burnley three out of four Premier League wins after a 2-1 win in Southampton.

After Ashley Westwood and Danny Ings traded goals in the first half, Clarets boss Sean Dyche saw substitute Vydra turn up at the top of a rain-drenched St. Mary’s with an excellent winner.

It continued Burnley’s brilliant form recently and left Ralph Hasenhuttl to think a lot after Saints’ third loss in a row.

Defeat for #SaintsFC because visitors get the points. pic.twitter.com/3d84yXKw8k

– Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC), February 15, 2020

On the heels of the tormentor Storm Ciara from last weekend was Storm Dennis and brought heavy rain and strong wind with it.

The Saint’s debutant, Kyle Walker-Peters, was immediately on duty when he took a corner in the second minute.

Westwood went over and scored the start after 93 seconds.

1️⃣: 3️⃣3️⃣ – Ashley Westwood’s start is @ BurnleyOfficial’s fastest away goal in # PL # SOUBUR pic.twitter.com/JHkxaT0rlx

– Premier League (@premierleague) February 15, 2020

The midfielder rolled a cross into the front post and the Southampton striker, Ings, released him, expecting the ball to go out for a goal kick, but he sneaked in before Alex McCarthy could stop him over the Line to go.

Bee Mee changed the rebound for a good measure, but it was Westwood’s goal and Storm Dennis had already made a name for himself.

The Hasenhuttl men recovered from their poor start and started to dominate, but a sliced ​​attempt by captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the seventh minute failed to pass. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team has lost their last three games (Nigel French / PA).

Stuart Armstrong saw an attempt that Burnley defender James Tarkowski distracted shortly after the equalization.

Former Burnley striker Ings wanted to make Armstrong’s path, and while he was intercepted, he was the first to play the loose ball and roll into the corner with 18 players from outside the area.

It was an Atonement for the 27-year-old at the start and was his 15th goal in the Premier League this season. Danny Ings curled up in his 15th Premier League goal this season (Nigel French / PA).

Burnley’s problems increased when Chris Wood was unable to continue due to an injury and was replaced by Vydra.

Jack Stephens almost gave Southampton the lead eight minutes later, but his nifty header from Sofiane Boufal’s goal hit the bar and jumped to safety.

Another injury occurred before the end of the half when Boufal was knocked out six minutes before the break when Moussa Djenepo nodded to take his place on the left wing. Chris Wood was knocked out in the first half due to an injury (Nigel French / PA).

At the beginning of the second period there was even more rain, but Vydra gave the away fans something to celebrate on the hour.

Jeff Hendricks striker was superbly controlled by the substitute who touched to escape Walker-Peters before attempting the top corner.

It was only his second Ligator for Burnley after largely restricting himself to cameo roles since moving to Turf Moor in August 2018.

The frustration of Southampton fans was still heard 20 minutes later when goalkeeper McCarthy accelerated his release and shot the ball straight out of the game.

Hasenhuttl introduced striker Michael Obafemi in the 73rd minute and switched to a 3-4-3, with right-back Walker-Peters making room for a solid debut.

The Saints continued to create opportunities, but also struggled to hit the target with two tries in quick succession from Armstrong.

Burnley, who was the better team after the break, had to go through a late VAR check, but Mee was convicted of not deliberately treating in the penalty area before Nick Pope refused to Hojbjerg when they advanced to 10th place.