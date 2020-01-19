Matchup Aaron Rodgers-Richard Sherman emphasizes NFC title game

advertisement

SANTA CLARA, California (AP) – Nine years in his career and just over two years away from a debilitating Achilles injury, Richard Sherman is still tormenting quarterbacks on a weekly basis.

Just ask Kirk Cousins.

advertisement

Sherman had his third career interception last week in a win over Cousins ​​and the Minnesota Vikings who sent the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers.

Waiting for Sherman will be the same quarterback with which he reached the title match five years ago in Aaron Rodgers for the final matchup between two of the best NFLs who have nothing but respect for each other.

“He is a talented player. In my opinion, never lost,” said Rodgers, who was intercepted by Sherman in that loss in the NFC title match after the 2014 season.

“I mean, there was never a time when you played it where you thought,” Oh, I’m going after this man. “I always think you have to be smart about which routes you like to throw at him and understand that he is one of the leading players who ever played that position, so you have to be very smart about the types of routes that you like to that side of the field. “

Sherman once again looks like the same player he was in Seattle during his heyday when he repeatedly managed to clear recipients from the game plan by closing almost half the field with his lock-down coverage.

In his past 13 games, Sherman has only allowed 17 catches for 130 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus.

Sherman also sounds the same, with his brash talk and extreme self-confidence that has helped to develop a former fifth-round pick into one of the top corners to play the game.

“Since I entered the league, every category that matters around a corner, I have been at number 1: completion rates, interceptions, touchdowns against, yards, compassion assessment,” he said. “If that were a different angle, it wouldn’t even be a conversation. But it just makes me tired. In the playoffs I now played in 13 games, zero touchdowns specified, three interceptions. Like, let me have someone else I will enjoy the argument. But there is none. “

Although Sherman uses slights, real or perceived, as fuel, there is only praise and respect between Sherman and Rodgers.

The two split their previous eight meetings, although Sherman came in the main when Seattle defeated Green Bay in the January 2015 NFC title game.

But any success that Rodgers had come was not because he had found some weakness in Sherman’s game. Instead, he approached it like most quarterbacks do, throwing as few steps as possible to the right, knowing that Sherman will close that side of the field.

Rodgers has only completed 13 passes for 138 yards against Sherman in those eight games, according to SportRadar, aiming only 23 times and throwing one interception in that NFC championship game.

Much of that production came in the first meeting in 2012 when Rodgers went 4-for-5 for 44 yards. He has avoided him almost completely since then, as Sherman allowed only nine catches for 94 yards in the past seven games.

“I’d say it was intense,” Sherman said about those matchups. “It has been very competitive, I think, for lack of better words. We have played a number of times and the games are always good. There are rarely any outbursts somehow. But it is always a chess game with him and you you have to choose places carefully. “

Sherman’s cartoon characters are on the left of the San Francisco defense, where he usually locks the person facing him.

The Packers have a clear No. 1 receiver in Davante Adams, of which the 83 catches in the regular season were more than twice as many as any other wideout at Green Bay, although Adams missed four games with a toe injury. He had a 160-meter franchise record that he received against Seattle last week, raising questions about whether the Niners will change philosophy and have Sherman Adams follow.

Sherman has positioned himself on the defensive right side at only 14 snaps in two seasons with San Francisco and said that the last time he remembers that he had a receiver behind him was probably in 2016 against Julio Jones of Atlanta.

It didn’t hurt the Niners, who let the least meters pass in 10 seasons.

“It just happens that we have the number 1 pass defense in the league,” Sherman said. “Whoa, oh, my God, it’s crazy. It’s crazy that you don’t follow anyone, but somehow you have the number 1 defense in the competition, almost like our strategy works. It’s almost like you’re a It’s like being an idiot to do it in a different way It’s almost like being stupid when you do it in a different way It’s almost like people saying “Do it this way” for a long time, but they don’t have the first defense, but whatever, I’m crazy. “

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

.

advertisement