Commuters could soon be able to drop their bus pass and use technology to access public transportation that they identify by their sidewalk.

is working with carriers to develop a new system that can authenticate passengers based on their gait.

The payment provider told MarketWatch that everyone has a unique path and is investigating innovative behavioral biometrics such as gait, face, heartbeat and veins for the most modern payment systems of the future.

Ajay Bhalla, President of Cybercard and Intelligence Solutions for Mastercard, told MarketWatch in an interview: “We work with transportation organizations where your face or gait authenticates you.

“The way you hold your phone, which ear you use, and how your fingers touch the keys is unique to you. We tested the heartbeat, venous technology, and the way people go to authenticate people. “

The gait technology is the most unusual. Video surveillance cameras would identify passengers approaching transport barriers. As soon as the system recognizes the person, it will let them pass after they have been matched to an account that is credited or linked to a valid payment card.

Developing secure payment systems that offer speed and security is a major challenge for banks and credit card providers as users migrate online for financial services. Fraudsters are using increasingly sophisticated technologies to impersonate customers, and vendors are looking for high-tech solutions to stay one step ahead.

On Tuesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation released a report that revealed that up to $ 3.5 billion was lost to suspected cybercrime in the U.S. in 2019. Last year, 467,361 complaints were received.

According to a study by NuData, a Mastercard company, sophisticated attacks that focus on quality rather than volume have increased 430% since July 2019 compared to the past seven months.

Cases of a fraudster gaining control of a customer’s account have increased by 330% in the last four months of 2019.

This is despite major technological advances, from customers who only use simple passwords to access their accounts, to the use of fingerprint readers, which are integrated in most smartphones and laptops, to facial recognition and some apps that claim retinal recognition use.

Vascular matching is another innovation Mastercard is researching. It can identify people based on the unique pattern of blood vessels that are visible near the surface of the skin.

A spokesman said, “We are reviewing a number of modalities for biometric authentication, including gait analysis, EKG [electrocardiogram], and vein pattern to identify a user.”

Bhalla explained that the rhythm of a person’s heartbeat is also unique: “A user could wear a band around his wrist that measures the pulse and constantly authenticates you.”

Mastercard acquired NuData Security in 2017 and made progress in biometric identification. The payment provider has also worked with scientists from Oxford University in the UK to discuss what he calls “top global priority”.

Bhalla said: “The world is changing rapidly. Hackers are figuring out how to attack individuals to get their credentials. ”

