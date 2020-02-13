NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) – Trenton Massner scored 12 points and six rebounds on Wednesday night when the Northwestern State Incarnate led Word 70-60.

Chudier Bile had 10 points and eight rebounds for Northwestern State (11-12, 8-6 Southland Conference). Jamaure Gregg added seven rebounds.

Des Balentine had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals (7-17, 4-9). Keaston Willis added 13 points. Augustine Ene had played 11 points in just 10 minutes.

Drew Lutz, whose 11 points per game in matchup were second in the Cardinals, scored five points in the 2-of-11 shootout.

The demons improve to 2-0 this season against the Cardinals. Northwestern State defeated Incarnate Word 72-66 on January 8th. Northwestern State will play McNeese State at home on Saturday. Incarnate Word meets New Orleans on Saturday.

