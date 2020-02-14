WASHINGTON (CNN) – Shortly after Valentine’s Day ends, a massive asteroid, estimated to be between 1,443 and 3,248 feet in length, will pass Earth on Saturday at 6:05 a.m.CET. Based on the size range, it can be between the size of a suspension bridge and the height of a skyscraper.

However, experts at NASA’s near-Earth object studies center say we’re not in danger.

The asteroid will pass within 3,590,000 miles from Earth. This is 15 times the distance from Earth to the moon, according to NASA.

The asteroid, known as the 2002 PZ39, has been tracked since its discovery in August 2002 and its orbit and trajectory are known. Observations of this particular passage began on February 11th at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico and continue until February 17th.

In 2002, the Minor Planet Center classified PZ39 as “potentially dangerous asteroids” according to NASA. This applies to any object larger than 492 feet and approaching Earth within 4.6 million miles. However, based on the asteroid’s trajectory, it shouldn’t come any closer than expected.

A few more asteroids that are within range of the aircraft-sized house will also pass Earth on Sunday and Monday, with the next coming within 1.4 million miles of Earth on Monday.

Coincidentally, an asteroid that entered the earth’s atmosphere in 2013 via Chelyabinsk, Russia, coincides with the seventh year. It exploded in the air, releasing 20 to 30 times more energy than the first atomic bombs, and producing a brightness greater than the sun. It damaged more than 7,000 buildings and injured more than 1,000 people. The shock wave broke windows 58 miles away.

In addition to tracking near-Earth objects that could pose a threat, NASA and other agencies are currently operating missions to investigate near-Earth asteroids and potentially reduce the risk of a collision.

Knowing the size and orbit of an asteroid is the main battle as it enables prediction of near-Earth objects.

In a few years, the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope will go online and enable the discovery of tens of thousands of orbiting asteroids that could bring them closer to Earth, said Ed Lu, Executive Director of the Asteroid Institute and a former NASA astronaut.

“It is an exciting time for planetary defense as we are on the brink of an absolute flood of new observations that will allow us to track ten times more asteroids than ever before,” said Lu. “In about two years, the LSST will turn on and its detection rate will be higher than with all other telescopes combined. In the first year tens of thousands of asteroids are found and can track them. “

Missions such as OSIRIS-REx from NASA and Hayabusa2 from Japan are researching asteroids in our solar system and want to bring samples back to Earth in the coming years. The near-object camera called NEOCam characterizes near-earth objects.

Other missions are also planned. NASA’s DART, which stands for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, is a planetary defense test to prevent an asteroid from hitting Earth. DART, whose launch window will open in July 2021, will visit the asteroid system, in which two asteroids orbit each other and try to distract a small asteroid.

DART will encounter a lunar piece of the near-Earth asteroid Didymos, the size of which is comparable to an asteroid that could pose a threat.

The European Space Agency’s complementary Hera mission will measure exactly how it changed the speed of the larger asteroid and examine DART’s impact crater for the moonlet.

