Mason Ramsey hopes to meet Blake Shelton at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Mason Ramsey is very happy to get his first Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26th), but the 13-year-old is particularly excited about the opportunity to meet Blake Shelton.

When asked who he is most enthusiastic about, he immediately quotes Shelton and pop singer Ariana Grande. “I tried to meet him (Shelton) for a while, a really long time,” said Ramsey in an interview with Stage Right Secrets.

“I’m one of his biggest fans,” he admits. “Most people at home that I live in are really inspired by him. I would just say, ‘Blake, I’m your biggest fan, how are you today?'” Says Ramsey with a laugh.

Ramsey also appears at the 2020 Grammys and appears to be over the moon.

“I couldn’t believe it was the first time I was at the Grammys and it is incredible,” he enthuses. “I dreamed of being here at the Grammys for so long. I couldn’t believe it … literally.” The pop singer, who became famous when he sang Hank Williams songs in a Walmart video, said that he had seen the award ceremony with his family since he was five.

Ramsey will perform a remix of “Old Town Road” along with Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo and K-Pop Sensation BTS. Each of the artists remixed Lil Nas X on their breakout hit, and this will be the first time that they all come together to perform the song.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will air on CBS on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. CET.

